Kate Middleton has been ‘left devastated’ by reports of her feud in the new royal biography

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

They went on to lose their HRH titles and Sussex Royal brand, and relocated across the pond to Los Angeles, California, where they are spending some time as a family of three.

Since the big move, the Sussex couple has made non-stop news, from their A-list neighbours and Meghan surprising everyone with her ‘perfect’ Spanish to their recent volunteer work.

It was their new biography, Finding Freedom, that got the world talking the most however, as Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s new release revealed multiple royal family secrets.

The majority of those that have emerged involve Meghan Markle’s relationship with Kate Middleton, analysing the rumoured royal feud.

‘Though it was not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to bridge the divide,’ authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in their new release. They went on to add that while the two women ‘were not at war with each other’, they ‘struggled to move past distant politeness’. In fact they reportedly had little in common ‘other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace.’

Two particularly talked-about segments involve Kate leaving Meghan to shop by herself and Kate sending Meghan flowers as a peace offering but being told it was too late.

The new biography is something that has reportedly particularly upset Kate, with some claiming that it has left her ‘devastated’.

Royal expert Andrew Morton opened up about the reaction to New Idea, explaining: ‘There’s no doubt the rift between Harry and William has deeply affected Kate. It upsets her.’

Royal expert Phil Dampier is said to have added that Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship has also been affected, announcing: ‘I’m told that the pair are speaking at the moment, but the conversations are stilted and difficult.’

Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand is set for release on 11 August 2020.