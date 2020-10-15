John Legend dedicates emotional Billboards performance to wife Chrissy Teigan

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This comes after the devastating news that Chrissy suffered a miscarriage earlier this month

Last night marked the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, an annual awards show for the music industry that’s been running since 1990. A whole host of artists performed live sets this year, including Demi Lovato, Post Malone and Sia.

John Legend also made an appearance, singing his latest release ‘Never Break’. Before he started, he dedicated his performance to his wife of seven years, Chrissy Teigan, simply saying: ‘This is for Chrissy.’

This comes following the heartbreaking news that the couple lost their third child, a baby who they had named Jack, only two weeks ago, to miscarriage.

The couple shared the news on Chirssy’s personal Instagram account. Underneath a carousel of four devastating black and white photos of the couple, she wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about. The kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

“To our Jack. I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications. That we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Many responded offering their deepest condolences. Similarly, many praised the pair for speaking so openly about a topic that can be shrouded in unnecessary taboo. However, many were not so kind, with some Instagram users even trolling the couple.

Last night, John was clearly emotional as he sung, leaving the stage with tears in his eyes.

The host for the evening, Kelly Clarkson, took time to send her deepest sympathies to the couple, saying: “He [John] and Chrissy just have this warm way of inviting us into their world, the highs and the lows,” she said.

“Our hearts go out to you both in this very difficult time. I’m thankful that you continue to share your light and your talent with all of us.”

Sending thoughts and condolences to John, Chrissy and their family during this tragic time.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by baby loss, Tommy’s charity is always on hand to offer support and advice. Simply head to their website for more information.