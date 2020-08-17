Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announce they are expecting their third child

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Congratulations to the happy family.

Exciting baby news today: Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend have confirmed that they’re expecting their third child together.

You may have picked up on the hint in the music video for John’s new single Wild. If you didn’t, we’ll break it down for you. As the song draws to a close, you see John, Chrissy, Luna and Miles playing together on the beach. As the video ends, Chrissy places her hands on her stomach to reveal a growing baby bump to the camera. Aww.

When Vevo, the video hosting service, shared that the video would include a ‘beautiful surprise’, we didn’t expect this. Huge congratulations to the happy new-parents-to-be.

It’s been a big week: a heavily pregnant Katy Perry broke the Internet with this TikTok dance (no pressure) and Chrissy herself has opened up about having her breast implants removed.

Taking to social media to share their exciting news, Chrissy shared another glimpse of her bump, talking to the camera and saying: “What is this third baby s**t,” she joked as she cradled her bump. “What the… Oh my god.”

The child will be the third for John and Chrissy, who already have two children. Luna is four, and Miles is aged two. It’s early days, so they haven’t shared news about whether the baby will be a boy or a girl (if they themselves even know).

John himself hasn’t spoken publically about the new addition to the family. He has been liking lots of the well-wishes sent to the family on Twitter.

Interestingly, it’s always been the couple’s plan to document their relationship via John’s music videos. Take All Of Me, which covers their marriage and Love Me Now, giving an insight into the birth of their firstborn, Lola.

While they certainly appear very loved up, Chrissy has always been open about the ups and downs of their relationship, too. Big respect to the star for keeping it real.

Heartfelt congratulations to the family and wishing Chrissy all the best for a safe and happy pregnancy.