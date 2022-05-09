J Lo just posted an adorable noughties throwback video of herself with Ben Affleck

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their noughties lovefest last year, their relationship has gone from strength to strength. J Lo has opened up about everything from giving their love a second chance to defending their PDA and explaining why she keeps kissing him in public.

Despite the fact that Ben has had to deny claims that the Bennifer reunion almost never happened (gasp) thanks to a bit of DM’ing with a Selling Sunset star before they got back together, the couple got engaged last month – with the proposal happening somewhere a little unusual – and they’ve been spotted house hunting over the last few weeks, eyeing up some mega mansions in Los Angeles.

So it’s fair to say that the Bennifer frenzy isn’t slowing down any time soon.

And when J Lo posted a sweet throwback video of the pair, it was adored by fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Sharing a clip of the couple from a Mother’s Day when they were first dating almost twenty years ago, Jen and Ben can be seen sat together at a basketball game sending their mothers love while the announcer calls out: ‘Hollywood’s hottest couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.’

She captioned the post: ‘Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommy’s out there!!!’

Adorable.

A-listers rushed to share some love for the clip, with Kim Kardashian writing: ‘Soooo cute!!!’

A fan added: ‘Still Hollywood’s favourite couple.’

Hear, hear.

While they haven’t shared details about their big day, a source told Us Weekly: ‘They really want [everyone] to have a good time. They want it to be intimate, but immaculate.’

We’ll wait for our invite…