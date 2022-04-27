Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan insists Ben Affleck *did* message her after he issues a denial

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Awkward.

In a case of celebrity ‘he said she said’, Selling Sunset‘s Emma Hernan has responded to Ben Affleck’s denial that he ever messaged her for coffee by insisting that actually, he did.

Season five of the real estate drama hit Netflix last weekend, and fans were shocked to hear newbie Emma talking about the actor texting her ‘a few times’ to go on a caffeine date, claiming it was just before his reunion with the one and only Jennifer Lopez.

While talking to Chrishell Stause, she said that he had contacted her on celebrity dating app Raya, explaining: ‘[Ben] may or may not have been texting me. He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times. I didn’t go.’

A surprised Chrishell teased that she could ‘have foiled Bennifer’, to which Emma replied: ‘Right? It was right before that. So, maybe that wouldn’t have happened. We have the Boston connection. So, that was his opening pick-up line.’

However, Ben’s reps were quick to tell People magazine that he hadn’t used the dating app for a while, stating: ‘Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years’.

So maybe there was never a crossing of paths between the Selling Sunset star and Batman?

Well, Emma has now responded to Ben’s denial by claiming that the exchanges did in fact happen – just maybe not as recently as we all thought.

She told E! News’ Daily Pop: ‘It was not recent. This was 2019. I think on the show, you didn’t see the time frame and it just seemed worse, and it was literally the smallest thing.

‘End of story. We’re shutting that one down, now.’

Well, that’s that.