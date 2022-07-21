Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

"You can definitely see the love that they have for each other."

It’s probably not news to you that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married a few days ago.

Thankfully, J. Lo gave us loads of details via her newsletter: she told us they had a small wedding in a Las Vegas chapel, that Ben got changed in a toilet, that they were both so happy to have finally made it to the altar 20 years after they first started dating.

But one aspect of the ceremony we weren’t clued into until now was what the newlyweds promised to each other. Now, though, we have new and juicy details from Grace Christian Center of Las Vegas’s lead pastor, Ryan Wolfe, who told People about the “emotional” moment when Bennifer shared their vows — which they had written themselves.

Ryan said: “They had their own words and they were beautiful words to each other.”

He added: “It was an emotional moment they shared with one another. You can definitely see the love that they have for each other.”

Like Jennifer had revealed in her retelling of the wedding, she and Ben just about made it before the chapel closed — and Ryan explains that they had to stay open specially for the celeb couple.

“We were locking up everything, and they get out and we were like, ‘Okay, well I guess we can do one more,'” he said. “So they walked in, and I know Jennifer Lopez, of course. But you don’t expect to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez walking through the door every day.”

Ryan also admitted: “I didn’t recognise them [at first]. I think it was just because I didn’t expect to see them.”

He finally realised who they were while he was walking Ben to where he could change into his wedding gear.

Ryan said: “I walked him out there, and then all of a sudden it just hit me. I’m like, ‘That’s Ben Affleck! That’s Ben Affleck!’ You don’t want to make them feel uncomfortable so you don’t want to get so nervous and so starstruck, but it was hard not to do.”

The pastor didn’t go into detail about what the couple actually said in their vows, but he did say this: “She walked down the aisle to the regular ‘Here Comes the Bride’ processional, and she had flowers and he had a boutonnière on.”

He explained that he “was able to bless them and pray over them very quick, literally like an eight-second prayer.”

Then came the exchange of rings. “It was a beautiful wedding,” Ryan concluded.

Well, it certainly sounds like it!