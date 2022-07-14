Jennifer Lopez hailed the ‘most talented human being ever’ by ex

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We couldn't agree more

Jennifer Lopez – also known as J.Lo – has been hailed as the “most talented human ever” by her ex Alex Rodriguez – and we couldn’t agree more.

The 51-year-old singer-actor and beauty mogul is a force to be reckoned with, as she can successfully juggle her career with motherhood, and her efforts didn’t go unnoticed by former fiancée A Rod.

Speaking on The Martha Stewart Podcast about his relationship with the Ain’t Your Mama hitmaker, the 46-year-old sportsman said: “Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that’s alive.

“More importantly, we always put the kids front and centre in everything we do.

“We had a great time.”

J. Lo and A Rod started dating in 2017, they got engaged in 2019, but split two years later in 2021.

At the time, the former couple shared a joint message to confirm they were going in their different directions, but parted amicably.

The statement read: “We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

Jennifer – who has 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with former flame Marc Anthony – has since moved on and rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, who announced their engaged, for the second time, earlier this year.