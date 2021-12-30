How Bennifer would plan a wedding that’s “intimate, but immaculate”

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Could an engagement be on the cards?

The rekindling of J Lo and Ben Affleck’s romance was definitely one of the happier events of 2021. And while the couple are not officially engaged yet, apparently they do have an idea of what their wedding would look like.

“Both Ben and Jen want their wedding to be an elaborate statement of their love story for their friends and family,” a source told Us Weekly. “They really want [everyone] to have a good time. They want it to be intimate, but immaculate.”

In September, Bennifer walked the red carpet as a couple for the first time in 18 years at the Venice International Film Festival.

“Things just keep getting better for J. Lo and Ben,” a source told US Weekly at the time. “They’re so in love and it’s only a matter of time before they’re officially engaged. They are both all in and looking to spend the rest of their lives together. It doesn’t even cross their minds that it might not work out for the long term.”

The couple were previously engaged during their 18-month relationship in the early noughties, after meeting on the Gigli set. J Lo opened up about the split on The Graham Norton Show in 2010, explaining that constant media attention caused the relationship to “suffer”.

Whether a Bennifer wedding happens or not, the reuniting of the couple is one of our favourite noughties throwbacks so far.