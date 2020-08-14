One of Harry and Meghan’s celebrity friends turned up to their wedding reception in fancy dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s unauthorised biography, Finding Freedom, has made a number of claims about the couple – a number of them controversial, from the phone call that changed everything for them to Meghan feeling ’emotionally bruised’ after her final royal engagement.

It also touches on the Sussexes relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton, alleging that the royal brothers fell out over finances and detailing Meghan and Kate’s ‘feud’.

However, there are also a number of sweet stories about Harry and Meghan in the biography by authors and royal correspondents, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, including the song they chose for their first dance at the royal wedding and the cute way they told friends about their engagement.

Now more details of their big day have emerged, and it seems that one famous guest decided to arrive at the reception in full fancy dress.

Many A-listers attended, from the Beckhams to the Clooneys, but it was James Corden who chose to wear an elaborate costume to the afters.

According to an anonymous source, he dressed up as Henry VIII, with the book reading: ‘After all the heartfelt remarks [speeches], the comic relief arrived in the form of The Late, Late Show host, James Corden, who strode into the middle of the tent dressed as Henry VIII.

‘His wife Julia, a friend of Meghan’s, recoiled in mock horror.’

He reportedly addressed the crowd, saying: ‘Your Royal Highnesses, ladies and gentlemen, I had no idea what to wear to a royal wedding, so I looked it up in the royal etiquette manual and found this outfit. I hope I’ve come in the right gear.’

Scobie and Durant added: ‘After James wrapped up his act – including a bit about what [having the reception in] a tent said about the size of Windsor Castle – the guests then followed Harry’s orders to have a serious party.’

Amazing.