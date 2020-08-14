Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud is reportedly down to fights over money

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced a wave of backlash from the public since their split from the royals. And according to sources, they have ruffled a lot of feathers within the palace walls too, with other working royals now put under pressure, namely Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were said to be feeling the pressure more than most, with Us Weekly reporting earlier this year that Kate has been ‘in a panic and has been have bouts of anxiety’ since the split.

Unsurprisingly, this went on to resurge all of the speculation of fallouts and feuds with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The former Fab Four have been the subject of ongoing rumours of fallouts ever since they split their households, with speculation that it was prompted by William’s warning to Harry to not move too fast with Meghan.

New royal biography Finding Freedom has weighed in on the feud, offering a new theory, that a lot of the drama stems from money.

‘While Charles may be a father to Harry, he’s also their boss, and that makes their relationship complex for a number of reasons,’ a source explained to Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. ‘Where you are born in this family dictates your position of power, and because of that, Harry has always come second to his brother, especially when it comes to funding.’

The source continued: ‘There were times in the past when Harry wanted to take on bigger projects and do more work, but he couldn’t get the money to support it. William was always the priority. A lot of their quarrels have been over budgets.’

Finding Freedom is out now.