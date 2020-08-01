The sweet way Meghan Markle announced her engagement to her closest friends

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Harry and Meghan's engagement was officially announced in November 2017

It’s hard to believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as we know know them, have been married for over two years.

After their relationship was revealed to the public in 2016, the following year Harry and Meghan announced their engagement, before marrying in a May ceremony at Windsor Castle in 2018.

And now, they’re a happy family of three, following the birth of their first child, Archie, last year. Time really does fly!

Of course, at times it’s been quite a bumpy ride for the couple. Ahead of the publication of their biography, Finding Freedom, several stories have emerged about their time in the spotlight – from the truth about Meghan’s wedding tiara ‘drama’, to the necklace that caused controversy at the palace.

Despite the world not finding out about the engagement officially until November 2017, royal fans say Meghan dropped an early hint about the engagement by wearing this.

That story may just be speculation, we do know that a small group of people were made privy to the news before the rest of the world – and the way Meghan shared the news with her close friends is really sweet.

In an extract from the book shared with PEOPLE, apparently Meghan simply texted a group of friends with a picture of the ring to announce the couple’s special news.

‘Before announcing the news of their engagement in November 2017, Meghan shared it with just a handful of close friends by texting them a photo of the ring,’ authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write in Finding Freedom.

As the saying goes, a picture says a thousand words!