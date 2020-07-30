Meghan Markle felt ‘emotionally bruised’ after her final royal engagement

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, becoming financially independent.

They went on to lose their HRH titles and Sussex Royal brand, and relocated across the pond to Los Angeles, California, where they are spending some time as a family of three.

Since the big move, the Sussex couple has made non-stop news, from their A-list neighbours and Meghan surprising everyone with her ‘perfect’ Spanish to their recent volunteer work.

It was their new biography, Finding Freedom, that got the world talking the most however, as Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s new release revealed multiple royal family secrets – something the Queen is thought to be the ‘most upset’ by.

One particular revelation in the book alleged that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s final royal engagement was an unbearable ordeal, with tensions at a high during the Westminster Abbey event in March.

‘Although Meghan tried to make eye contact with Kate, the duchess barely acknowledged her,’ read the book, going on to add that Meghan felt so ’emotionally bruised and exhausted’ by the end that ‘she couldn’t imagine wanting to step a foot back into anything royal again.’

Finding Freedom is set to be released on 11 August.