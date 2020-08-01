Here’s the song Harry and Meghan chose for their first dance as a married couple

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Spoilers: It's seriously romantic

We can’t believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married for over two years now – but, here we are!

The couple of course wed in May 2018, in a beautiful ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. They have since become a proud family of three, welcoming their first child, Archie, last year.

Ahead of the publication of their new biography, Finding Freedom, several new details surrounding the wedding build-up have emerged; from the sweet way she announced her engagement to her closest friends, to the truth about Meghan’s wedding tiara ‘drama’.

While the wedding ceremony and carriage procession were both televised to the world, their evening reception at Frogmore House was a much more private affair.

Although it was previously thought the couple first danced to I Wanna Dance With Somebody (with Idris Elba as DJ, no less), their first dance was in fact to a much slower tune.

According to Finding Freedom it was in fact I’m in Love by Wilson Pickett. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write: ‘were joyful on the big day – with their first dance to ‘I’m in Love’ by ’60s soul singer Wilson Pickett. Meghan also delivered her own toast at the reception.’

Listen to the tune in full below.

So lovely!

