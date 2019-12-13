Caroline Flack has been arrested and charged with assault

Love Island host Caroline Flack has been arrested and charged for actual bodily harm following a ‘domestic disturbance’.

The presenter is alleged to have been rowing with her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, at her home in Islington, London.

A man, believed to be tennis player Lewis, was taken to hospital to be ‘treated for injuries’. The Daily Star reports that six police cars were spotted outside the property in the early hours.

A police spokesperson told Metro.co.uk: ‘Caroline Flack of Islington was charged on Friday, 13 December with assault by beating.

‘She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 December. This follows an incident at approximately 05:25hrs on Thursday, 12 December after reports of a man assaulted.

‘He was not seriously injured.’

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: ‘We were called yesterday (Thursday 12 December) at 5.28am to reports of a person unwell in Islington.

‘We sent an ambulance to the scene and took a person to hospital.’

Caroline is due to fly to South Africa in the coming weeks for Winter Love Island, which starts on 8th January 2020.