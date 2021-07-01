Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In news today, Britney Spears has been denied freedom again as a judge has ruled to keep her father, Jamie, in charge of her conservatorship.

The singer made the request in November, separately to the plea she made in a court last week.

She’s been controlled by the conservatorship since it was granted in 2008, although legal arrangements of this nature stereotypically don’t last for this long.

Back in November, her lawyer, Samuel Ingham, submitted court documents that claimed the 39-year-old felt ‘scared’ of her father. They further detailed how she would not perform under him again.

This is not a reflection on her testimony last week, where she revealed that she cries every day and has been forced to stay on contraception by her father.

The judge, Brenda Penny, who ruled against easing of the conservatorship, made sure to clarify that this has no say on further and future appeals.

Financial company Bessemer Trust was confirmed by the judge as co-conservator.

As per TMZ reporting, the documents say: “The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice.”

Jamie has maintained that he is ‘greatly saddened’ by his daughter’s claims and has denied all accusations so far.

Britney is currently holidaying in Maui with boyfriend and actor Sam Asghari.

She shared a video on Instagram asking fans and paparazzi to respect her space while she is away.

The video reads: “Dos and dont’s, if you are a pap, fan or anyone in my space. Don’t talk to me while I’m texting. It’s rude.”

“This is my body!!! So stop messing with my pics and editing them to the point where it’s embarassing!!!!”

A whole host of celebrities have spoken out in support of Britney since the court case last week, including Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera and Iggy Azalea.

More as we have it.