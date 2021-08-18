Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She shares that it's a way to separate herself from ‘heavy burdens’

You’ll likely have spotted pop superstar Britney Spears‘ topless selfies by now. She regularly posts images of herself in bikinis or sans clothes with lengthy captions for her fans.

But, until today, the main purpose of the images has been a bit of a mystery.

In a post yesterday, she took the time to explain her nakedness to her fans, sharing that sharing them helps her embrace a ‘psychology’ of shedding the ‘heavy burdens’ she carries – saying they just ‘aren’t who [she is]’.

This raw and honest approach to body image has been applauded by her loyal legion of fans.

The 39-year-old singer – who is battling an ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie, yet ‘begged for oppression to end’ in 2016 – regularly opens up about her diet, fitness routine, mental health and general body image on her platform.

Sharing a deep dive this week, she says being sans clothes makes her feel ‘enlightened’.

In the Instagram carousel, she’s wearing knee high boots and white bikini bottoms while holding her breasts with both hands. In some images, she’s holding a red rose.

Sharing that she wanted her fans ‘to understand [her] thoughts on exposing [her] skin’, she explained that she is a woman – a ‘beautiful, sensitive woman’ – who feels that she needs to ‘look at herself in her purest form’.

“I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the world has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!!”

“I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am.”

“I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!! No … I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!”

Joking about the Free Britney movement – her legion of fans who have protested for her freedom – she praised them for the shirts they’d worn to support her and thanked them for their ongoing support.

“I will admit the FREE BRITNEY comments after I took my shirt off were actually really f**king funny !!! The Free Britney campaign started with all your amazing pink Free Britney shirts 👚 3 years ago !!!”

“There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine … my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all 🌹🌹🌹 !!!!”

Last week, her father announced that he would be stepping down as her conservator after thirteen years.

Kudos to the singer for embracing body positivity and being so candid and open about how being naked makes her feel.