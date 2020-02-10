Ex partners Bradley Cooper and Renée Zellweger just had a sweet Oscars reunion

This is lovely.

This month has seen awards season draw to a close. The past weeks have seen the Golden Globes, SAGs, BAFTAs and now the Oscars take place, with the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony taking place last night.

From political statements (ahem Natalie Portman’s cape of female director snubs) and surprise wins (Parasite took Best Picture) to some very sweet red carpet moments, it’s safe to say that it closed awards season 2020 with an almighty bang.

But it wasn’t Brad Pitt’s speech or Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix eating late-night burgers that made the most news. Instead it was a sweet moment between ex partners Bradley Cooper and the Best Actress Oscar winner, Renée Zellweger.

Yes, Renée and Bradley were spotted talking at the award ceremony following the actress’ win for Judy, with people assuming that the A Star Is Born director/ actor was congratulating his former girlfriend.

The pair are said to have first met filming psychological film Case 39, starting a relationship in 2009. They reportedly split however in 2011.

And they’re not the only exes to reunite over awards season, with Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt embracing backstage of the Golden Globes after both winning gongs for their respective parts.

2020 – the year or award show celebrity reunions.