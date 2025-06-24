Jonathan Bailey Shares the Sweet Reason Behind that Viral Scarlett Johansson Kiss

Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson shared a playful kiss on the mouth at the New York premiere for their new film Jurassic World Rebirth on 23rd June. And it wasn't the first time, either. Just days earlier, at the movie's world premiere in London on 17th June, the two actors also shared a tender moment that instantly went viral.

Of course, the gesture attracted some curiosity from reporters. When asked about the move during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight on Monday's red carpet, Jonathan said: "I believe in being able to show love in all different ways. And if you can't kiss your friends... life's too short not to."

In Jurassic World Rebirth - the fourth film in the Jurassic World franchise, and a spinoff on the original Jurassic Park series - Scarlett plays Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert, and Jonathan plays Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleontologist. The British actor went on to explain that working with Scarlett was "amazing", adding: "The people that you meet along the way make extraordinary experiences even better, and her and Mahershala [Ali, their costar] - I mean, it's been amazing to get back together and to celebrate. All the experiences we had are on the screen."

He continued: "But yeah, Scarlett's just endlessly fun, like hilarious, sensitive, intelligent, and Mahershala's just, you know... they're both icons, and I'm very lucky to be a part of their tribe."

Speaking of Mahershala, the Moonlight actor has opened up about why shooting this film was so special to him He said: "I’ve shot a lot domestically, but being out in such a special place like Thailand led to us having this feeling of being at a summer camp together."

So, quite a different experience to the White Lotus filming then...

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released on 2 July.