Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are working together for the first time since their divorce

Earlier this year, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt bumped into each other during award season and it was the nostalgic reunion that the world was waiting for.

Fans speculated that 2020 would be the year that the former couple saw each other in public for the first time since their split in 2005, so when they were spotted saying hello backstage at the SAG awards in January the photos went viral.

The A-listers discussed the reaction to the pictures, with Brad telling Entertainment Tonight: ‘I don’t know. I’m blissfully naive and I’m gonna stay that way.’

Jen added: ‘It’s hysterical… But what else are they going to talk about?’

Now it seems that fans will get yet another helping of Brad and Jen together as the pair will be reuniting on screen, working together for the first time since their divorce.

The pair famously appeared in an episode of Friends together in 2001, with Brad making a guest appearance alongside his then-wife.

They’ll be joining forces for a virtual live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High later this month, and they’ll be joined by a number of Hollywood stars including Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Dane Cook and Sean Penn.

The live event has been organised to raise funds for Sean Penn’s charity CORE Response, and will be streamed on Facebook and TikTok at 5pm PST on August 21st.

Talking about the event, the actor said: ‘On behalf of our dedicated team at CORE, I’m so appreciative of the support Dane [Cook] has given and continues to give to our work. I’m always game for a giggle.

‘So to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work — then consider us fully onboard to play!’

Excited? Same.