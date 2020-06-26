The mystical meaning behind Jennifer Aniston’s tattoo

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

ICYMI, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow sat down for a little Zoom chat to discuss how Friends impacted Jen’s career, as well as the funniest moment on the show, amongst other things.

During the video, fans spotted a discreet tattoo on the inside of Jennifer Aniston’s left wrist, which we understandably don’t see very often, unless she is waving on a red carpet.

It’s believed to be one of her newest tattoos as it wasn’t papped before late 2018.

The inking shows ’11 11′, and fans have been speculating as to its meaning. Is it a significant date, or the actress’ favourite numeral perhaps?

While she hasn’t officially commented on it, sources have told People that Jen believes the numbers are good luck, and that she is ‘very spiritual’.

The source added, ‘the number 11 is also special to her because of her birthday and Norman’, her Welsh Corgie-Terrier who died in 2011 and that she ‘still misses’. Jennifer’s birthday is on 11th February.

She paid tribute to her dog by having his name tattooed on the inside of her right foot. The actress said she used to take Norman with her everywhere, including on set, so this way he still does.