Angelina Jolie is working on a secret new project

Angelina Jolie is one of the most talked-about women in the world, making viral news for everything from her new Marvel role to her separation from Brad Pitt, with the couple finally announced to be single last year (three years after filing for divorce), choosing to ‘bifurcate’ their marriage.

This summer, she got the world talking for her philanthropic gestures, with the actress and UN Goodwill Ambassador donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a charity helping underprivileged children amid the coronavirus pandemic. She then later made a generous donation to a lemonade stand, run by two young boys aiming to raise money for children in Yemen.

This week, it was an exciting new project that has made her headline news, as Angelina Jolie was announced to be collaborating on a book for teenagers with Amnesty International.

‘We are excited to announce that we are collaborating with Angelina Jolie on a book for teenagers, with the vision for all young people to know and be able to claim their rights, no matter who they are or where they live,’ announced Amnesty International in an Instagram post.

‘Today we have youth engaged and ready to fight. But many struggle with misinformation from adults, a lack of awareness of their rights, and a lack of knowledge of how to use the specifics of their rights, applying them to the country and circumstances in which they live. We need to give them the tools to strengthen their fight and empower them,’ Angelina Jolie said. ‘Know Your Rights (And Claim Them) will be published in September 2021 internationally.’

