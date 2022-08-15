Adele opens up about romance with Rich Paul in the most honest way

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'I’ve never been in love like this'

Adele has sparked rumours she is engaged, and while she remains tightlipped about that side of her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul, she has admitted she is more in love than ever before.

The 34-year-old singer split from ex Simon Konecki in 2019, with who she has son Angelo with, and the break up, which came just before the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the powerhouse.

Speaking to Elle, she said: “It was horrible. I was flying around this house like a f***ing wasp.”

However, Adele has had a major U-turn.

Opening up about her relationship with the 40-year-old sports agent, the Hello hitmaker – was rumoured to have her own tell-all documentary – said: “I’ve never been in love like this. I’m obsessed with him.”

It has been reported Adele and Rich knew each other prior to going public with their relationship in 2021, when they were pictured courtside at an NBA finals game. They have since taken their romance to the next step as they have bought a place together after one year together.

Adele has admitted Rich has given her a new zest for life, and helped her regain her confidence, even if it is plans to holiday in Italy, which she convinced herself out of.

She explained: “[Rich] He was like, ‘You would let that stop you from going to the place that you most want to go on vacation?’ He’s like, ‘For one photograph, what’s the worst that can happen?’”

Though Adele has insisted she is “not married” or engaged, she is keen to tie the knot with Rich and expand their family, as Rich has three children from a previous relationship.

She said: “Well! Well. Well, I’m not married. I’m not married. I’m just in loooove! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.

“I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewellery.

“I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.”