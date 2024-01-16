Lily Collins surprises Emily in Paris fans with an unexpected comeback

Emily In Paris might not be back on our screens just yet, but that's not to say we can't still get a glimpse of Emily Cooper in action - albeit only briefly in a new ad for NBC Sports. We're all impatiently waiting for season four of Emily In Paris to land on Netflix, but following the Hollywood strikes we may have to wait a little longer before we return to the Parisian streets. So we were a little surprised to see Lily Collins back in her role as Emily Cooper way ahead of schedule.

Lily is the latest famous face to appear in a new advert from NBC Sports promoting the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the tongue-in-cheek skit, the marketing exec pitches the idea to NBC executives that athlete Noah Lyles should wear a gold uniform created by Pierre Caudault - the fictional designer in Emily In Paris.

(Image credit: NBC Sports)

At the end of the meeting, Emily is seen spraying champagne - Champere Champagne, of course - as a nod to her fictional client in the show.

Emily's “stylish pitch fits perfectly with our strategy and will generate excitement for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, one of the fashion capitals of the world," explained Jenny Storms, CMO of Sports and Entertainment at NBCUniversal in a statement (via Variety).

Lily's not the only one creating some hype around the Paris 2024 Olympics. Megan Thee Stallion and Peyton Manning have also had starring roles in promos for NBC’s 2024 coverage. The games are set to take place from 26th Jul 2024 – 11th Aug 2024.

The fourth season of Emily In Paris has been highly anticipated. Last summer, Netflix released a new trailer hinting about what's in store for the new instalment of the hit Netflix show, with Lily herself giving some clues to readers.

While the actor didn't give too much away in terms of plot details, she did reveal that Emily will be taking a Roman holiday during the series.

Lily told the camera: "We have more fun, more fashion, and, of course, more drama in store. While Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes an unexpected twist this season. Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday."

We can't wait...