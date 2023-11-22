Sofia Richie Grainge is bringing back the one Y2K beauty trend we didn't have down for a revival—concealer lips. She recently took to her TikTok to share one of her now iconic make-up routine videos. And while everything seems like business as usual to begin with, her last step includes adding concealer to her lips. And just like that, concealer lips became set to make a comeback.

I'll admit that , back in the day, I was somewhat partial to a slick of pale concealer topped with sticky lipgloss, along with the key pieces of '00s make-up kit—Maybelline Dream Matte Mousse and a trusty Rimmer SunShimmer Bronzer Compact. But I have always considered these nostalgic make-up looks, at least for me, better resigned to old photo albums and the odd picture buried deep on social media.

However, Sofia's update on concealer lips offers a subtle take on the 'trend'. Instead of caking lips in concealer, she added what she referred to as a a "tiny, tiny dot" of concealer on top of a glossy nude lip for a wearable, everyday look.

"Alright guys, I want to show you the lip combo I have been absolutely obsessed with for this fall. I saw it on TikTok, it's a TikTok trend," she told her followers on the social media platform. "I'm going use the YSL combo Candy Glaze in shades 15 and 14. They are absolutely stunning.

"I'm going to start with shade 14, which is a bit darker. What I love about these products is that they're so hydrating. Then I'm going to go with shade 15, which is a bit lighter."

YSL Beauty Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze lipsticks have a gloss-meets-balm formula, meaning they offer continued hydration with the finish of a lip gloss, enriched with moisturising ingredients like pomegranate extract, cold pressed mango oil, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid (they're also on sale on Sephora right now with with up to 30% off).

Sofia continued: "Last but not least I'm going to put the cherry on top, which is a tiny, tiny dot of concealer."

The throwback beauty piece didn't go unnoticed by Sofia's millennial fans, with one commenting on the post, "Concealer lip is back. Millennials assemble." While another wrote, "Falling in to repeat all my past make-up sins with reckless abandon." And a third said, "Dream Matte Mouse Honey Beige is making a comeback."

But there were also some reservations about trying concealer lips again, with another writing: "Nooooo hahaha I cringe when I look back at some pictures. Like, why were they so pale?!" But with Sofia's update to the technique, we can't see ourselves falling into the old make-up traps this time around.

The model and social-media star has a huge influence on TikTok in the beauty sphere, with Sofia's take on the slicked-back bun proving a viral hit. Another fan commented that they'd love to see her join the likes of Selina Gomez who launched Rare Beauty back in 2019, with another writing, "It would be great if you launched your own make-up line."

Beauty influencers have also jumped on the trend, referencing Sofia's video and calling the look "totally flattering" and "2023 appropriate".

Looks like concealer lips will be joining the likes of the pouf hairstyle as a trend that's set to dominate in 2024—and truthfully, we're not mad about it...