Caroline Flack’s family release the personal statement she was advised not to post

It was tragically announced just days ago that 40-year-old TV presenter Caroline Flack had died by suicide, with her death prompting a movement to ‘be kind’ in her memory.

The presenter was due to stand trial on the 4th March after she was arrested and charged with assault on boyfriend, Lewis Burton, at the end of 2019. She had pleaded not guilty to the charge. Following the arrest, Caroline had stepped down from her role presenting Love Island.

Today, Caroline’s family released an Instagram post that she intended to publish but was advised not to, explaining her situation.

‘For a lot of people, being arrested for common assault is an extreme way to have some sort of spiritual awakening but for me it’s become the normal,’ the post read. ‘I’ve been pressing the snooze button on many stresses in my life – for my whole life. I’ve accepted shame and toxic opinions on my life for over 10 years and yet told myself it’s all part of my job. No complaining.’

She continued: ‘The problem with brushing things under the carpet is …. they are still there and one day someone is going to lift that carpet up and all you are going to feel is shame and embarrassment. On December the 12th 2019 I was arrested for common assault on my boyfriend …Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed. I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen.

‘I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is …. It was an accident.

‘I’ve been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time. But I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident. The blood that someone SOLD to a newspaper was MY blood and that was something very sad and very personal.

‘The reason I am talking today is because my family can’t take anymore. I’ve lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment. I can’t spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone.

‘I’m so sorry to my family for what I have brought upon them and for what my friends have had to go through.

‘I’m not thinking about “how I’m going to get my career back.” I’m thinking about how I’m going to get mine and my family’s life back. I can’t say anymore than that.’

Our thoughts are with Caroline’s loved ones at this tragic time.

If you are concerned about how you are feeling and want to talk to a professional, Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year.