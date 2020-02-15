Former Love Island host Caroline Flack has died at the age of 40

Our thoughts go out to her family and loved ones

Caroline Flack has been found dead at the age of 40, her family has confirmed. The former Love Island host was found at London home earlier today, according to reports.

‘We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February,’ a statement from her family reads. ‘We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask that the make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us.’

The presenter was due to stand trial on the 4th March after she was arrested and charged with assault on boyfriend, Lewis Burton, at the end of 2019. She had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following the arrest, Caroline had stepped down from her role presenting Love Island, with Laura Whitmore replacing her for the South Africa series.

According to The Mirror, she had recently returned to the UK after taking a ‘wellness break’ in LA.

