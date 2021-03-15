The Cambridge children wrote heartwarming cards to ‘Granny Diana’ over the weekend

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and following their role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the family’s volunteer work distributing homemade pasta to their vulnerable neighbours and Prince Louis’ struggle with social distancing, to their recent snow day in Norfolk where they have been isolating, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

It is their Norfolk location that has made the most headlines this year as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been homeschooling their children at their Anmer Hall home.

The family of five has now returned to London and it is their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are making headlines, as they celebrated Mother’s Day, also giving a special nod to their ‘Granny’, the late Princess Diana.

‘I love you very much and think of you always,’ Prince George’s card reads, while Princess Charlotte wrote in hers: ‘I love you very much. Papa is missing you.’

‘This year Mother’s Day will be different once again,’ captioned a post of the Cambridge children’s cards to Princess Diana over the weekend. ‘Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again. But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging.’

The post continued: ‘Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William.

‘Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day.’

This is lovely.