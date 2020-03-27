This sweet video of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clapping for NHS workers is going viral

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken.

The UK government has issued precautionary guidelines to follow in order to control the outbreak, with even members of the royal family following suit.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have left their Clarence House London residence to spend the lockdown in Balmoral, Scotland, shortly before the Prince of Wales was diagnosed with the virus. And the Queen and Prince Philip have moved out of Buckingham Palace and into Windsor Castle, now tended to a ’skeleton staff of just eight’.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made the most news, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge staying in London with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In a rare move last night, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet video of the three Cambridge children in the Kensington Palace grounds, as part of the #ClapForOurCarers campaign.

Yes, up and down the UK, people took to their doorsteps and windows last night at 8pm to applaud the NHS for everything they are doing, creating a touching moment of noise that unified us all. And joining in of course were the Cambridges.

‘To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,’ the Cambridges captioned the sweet video of the three children applauding in the garden.

And judging by the comments, it certainly seemed to go down well.

‘Lovely children being taught to care,’ commented one user, while another wrote: ‘Everybody is doing their part, even the youngest royals. This is just what I needed today!’

Well that’s lovely.