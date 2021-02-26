Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The internet has spoken

You know your TikTok habit is getting out of hand when you find yourself keeping a running list of the beauty products the app has convinced you to buy. Next up on said list? The Dr Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment – a touted redness-zapping wonder product beloved by TikTok skinfluencers.

Yes, amongst the app’s mind blowing beauty hacks and graphic hair brush cleaning tutorials, there are actually some incredible product recommendations on there. And if this Dr Jart+ Cicapair CC cream is as good as the internet says it is, then it might be high time to ditch the foundation completely and go au naturel. (Or at least add it to our stellar line-up of best CC creams.)

Here’s everything to know about the £13 colour-changing cream that the internet’s going wild for…

What is the Dr Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass CC Treatment?

… And what’s so good about it anyway?

In short, it’s a colour correcting treatment with SPF 30 UV protection.

And no, before you ask, it does not stay green on the skin à la some colour correcting concealers. Its creamy formula actually turns to a subtle beige on application, and forms a dust barrier to protect skin from environmental aggressors.

Enriched with centella asiatica (AKA tiger grass) complex to protect skin, raspberry leaf extract to help with inflammation, moisture boosting ingredients like sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium, and a blend of minerals for good measure. Sounds impressive, right?

Essentially, it’s been formulated to help improve moisture levels, revitalise fatigued skin, and give a sheer, second-skin coverage. Apply it after moisturiser, warming it up first with your fingers (this is important, because otherwise the texture’s a bit meh), ensuring not to use too much product.

Then, pat it onto your skin and follow with your tinted moisturiser or foundation of choice for added coverage.

Who is it for?

It’s been specially designed with sensitive skin in mind – making it a great CC cream for rosacea-prone, blemish-prone, or irritated skin. (Which is most of us at some point in the month.)

While it’s not strictly make-up, you might find that it’s all the coverage you need on a good skin day; making it a great skincare/make-up hybrid, much in the way of the best BB Creams.

And finally, is it worth the hype?

In short, yes. If the TikTok skinfluencers and its impressive ingredients list weren’t enough to convince you, you can always opt for the smaller £13 try size (above), rather than splurging on the full £37 50ml pot.

Admittedly, TikTok frequently gets it wrong – see American woman attempts to make tea – but when it comes to beauty, even we have to admit that it often gets it oh so right.

Happy colour correcting!