Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Take all our money!

Sarah Chapman, the woman behind Meghan Markle’s wedding skin, has opened up a skincare boutique at Bicester Village. Just in time for Christmas.

The luxury shopping destination, which is already home to big fashion houses like Gucci, Acne Studios and Prada, is expanding its beauty offering after realising there was huge customer demand for it.

With beauty brands, like Clarins, Charlotte Tilbury and Rituals already on site, it’s no surprise to see celebrity-favourite skincare brand Sarah Chapman joining the gang.

The pop-up boutique is housed in a small Orangery-style glass house, filled with Chapman’s iconic dark grey and silver bottles.

You’ll find some of the brand’s hero products, deluxe travel collections and limited-edition Christmas sets. Exclusive to the new boutique is the Road Trip To Glowing Skin kit. Which has in it Ultimate Cleanse, a Cleansing Mitt, Dynamic Defence SPF15, Skin Insurance SPF 50 Invisible and Overnight Facial, which all come in a rather handy air travel approved bag.

‘The opportunity to partner with Bicester Village during this time allows many customers to explore my science driven formulas and experience one-to-one advice from our team outside London,’ says Chapman. ‘Whilst also enjoying all the great designer stores in this open-air space.’

Whilst there aren’t any of Chapman’s famous treatments rooms, which you can find at her flagship on Pavillion Road in London, you can get a comprehensive skin consultation that will help you find the right products for your skin’s needs.

Want to get Meghan Markle’s glowing skin (and who could blame you?!)? Here are some of Chapman’s hero products…

Sarah Chapman Ultimare Cleanse, £54 | John Lewis

This is a very smart cleanser. Not only does it remove every last bit of make-up and dirt from your face, but it’s also formulated with vitamin A to help fight sign of ageing, collagen-boosting peptides and protective antioxidants. View Product

Sarah Chapman Skin Insurance SPF50+ Invisible, £68 | Cult Beauty

A good everyday SPF is one that you will happily use. And this is exactly that. Protect your skin on a daily basis with this beautifully lightweight skin shield that won’t feel like a chore to use. View Product