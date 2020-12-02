Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Wait 'til you see all the new shops

Still haven’t done your Christmas shopping or simply fancy a designer bargain? You’re in luck, because Bicester Village has just re-opened its doors (with a festive makeover) and you might be able to tick all those boxes off in one go.

Bicester Village re-opening

After a second lockdown, Bicester Village has. now officially re-opened, so you can get all your Christmas shopping done now with plenty of time to spare. Do bear in mind that to comply with safety regulations and avoid overcrowding, some stores will require that you book a space online before going. You can find out more information on the Bicester Village shopping protocols page.

Face coverings are also recommended for the open air areas in the village and are mandatory in stores. Handily, it has extended its opening hours from 8.00 to 20.00, Monday to Saturday and 9.00 to 19.00 on Sundays.

Is it cheaper at Bicester Village?

Bicester Village is a popular designer outlet shopping destination, meaning you can shop loads of high end brands and designers for cheaper than you would in their main stores. Discounts will vary per label and item, but you can usually expect a serious discounts. For example you can get a Mulberry handbag for 50% off versus the store on Bond Street.

This is mainly due to items being from past seasons, though some stores also have current collections. The village will often offer extra discounts too, and if you become a member you have access to private sales as well as extra discounts at certain stores.

What shops are at Bicester Village?

There’s always some newness going on at Bicester Village, so you won’t be disappointed. Just this month alone, you’ll be able to shop at the newly opened stores below:

Soho Home , offering an exclusive and wide range of beautifully crafted furniture, and items for the home in the first standalone store open to everyone, outside of their Soho House locations.

Off-White, the cult Italian streetwear brand

Vans, offering cool skate-inspired sneakers

Bang & Olufsen, bringing innovative home speakers, wireless headphones and more

The North Face and Tag Heuer boutiques reopen with exciting new looks

Hot Crumble Company, for a delicious winter warmer and home-style Persian cuisine at Berenjak.

, for a delicious winter warmer and home-style Persian cuisine at . The new Rococo Chocolate Chalet for a range of chocolate gifts, handmade truffles and creamy hot chocolate.

That’s of course without counting the many other established designer labels such as Charlotte Tilbury, Celine, Loewe, Bottega Veneta, Mulberry, Smythson and Burberry as well as high-street brands such as Reiss, Cos, The White Company and more.

Can you buy online at Bicester Village?

If you’re still unable to make it to the physical shops, don’t worry, because this season BV has introduced a swanky new virtual shopping service.

This new service allows people to browse participating boutiques online from the comfort of their own home. Shoppers can contact the brands directly, or work with the village’s personal shoppers who will organise a virtual consultation to ensure that personal touch. All purchases can either be delivered or collected.

Where to stay near Bicester Village

We understand you might be ready to drop after all that shopping, so why not head to the nearby Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons and make a mini break of it? The manor hotel and restaurant have been a Cotswolds staple for decades and for good reason.

Created by celebrated chef Raymond Blanc OBE, it received two Michelin stars in 1984 (the year it opened) and offer a culinary experience like no other. The tasting menu is the stuff of legends, and although it changes seasonally (most of the produce comes from the kitchen gardens), you can expect such treats as Devonshire crab with coconut, chilli & lime, spiced duck breast with cherry & almond and blackcurrant soft meringue, violet & vanilla. The festive menu looks divine too.

Outside, the herb gardens, lawns, water features, flower borders and orchards provide a postcard-perfect setting. Indoors, the uniquely decorated bedrooms, each inspired by a travel destination Raymond has visited himself, provide the perfect retreat from the world.