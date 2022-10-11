This Revlon hot air brush is currently on sale with 40% off and it’s going straight in my basket

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Blow dry of dreams, I'm ready for you

There are three kinds of people – those who are on the hunt for the best hair dryers to ensure Rachel Green-worthy bounce, those who are dedicated to the best hair straighteners for enviable sleek, and those who want one tool so that they can flit between the two on any given day.

And if, like me, you fall into the latter category, then you’re probably looking for a hair tool which can do both jobs and save you time, money and a whole lot of arm ache. Enter the Revlon hot air brush that’s currently 40% off in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

As someone with hair that doesn’t just err but lives on the frizzy side, it’s hard to find a hair tool that does what it promises (especially if you’re hoping to save a few pennies with Dyson Airwrap alternatives).

However, with a 4.7 star rating on Amazon and a whole load of very happy customers, the Revlon Pro Collection Salon One Step Hair Dryer and Styler is a no-brainer – especially when the price has been slashed to just £31.99.

Revlon Pro Collection Salon One Step Hair Dryer and Styler, was £52.99 , now £31.99 (40% off) | Amazon

This hot air brush is a 2-in-1 styler that dries and styles at the same time, with ionic technology and two heat settings and perfect for medium to long hair. View Deal

And that’s not all. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale means that there are a so many deals on hair tools right now – so if you’re unsure which one you want to invest in, you can take a look at which one suits you best.

From hair dryers to curlers, it’s worth taking a look at the best deals to make sure your money is being spent wisely.

Party season hair? Yeah I know her.

Shop hair tools in the Amazon Prime Day sale:

Panasonic EH-NA65CN Nanoe Hair Dryer with Diffuser, was £109.99 , now £57.99 (47% off) | Amazon

This sleek rose gold hair dryer is designed for faster drying with innovative technology to give a gorgeous shine and reduce damage. View Deal

BaByliss Air Style 1000 Powerful 4 in 1 Hair Dryer Styler, was £70, now £34.99 (50% 0ff) | Amazon

This powerful styler promises fast results and comes with a curling attachment so that you can switch up your look as much as you like. View Deal