I am a big fan of a hair tool (and am always happy to put the work in for find the best curling wand). From the Dyson Airwrap to the GHD Chronos , I’ve been lucky enough to have tried and tested some of the hottest hair tools for work. And most of them don't come cheap - some of these must-have stylers boast eye-watering price tags. But what might please you to know is that after my many, many years of investigation, there is only one hair tool that has remained steadfastly in my collection and it costs a little over £30. And that’s the BaByliss Curling Wand. I use it almost every day to coax my unruly curls and waves into a more uniform and polished shape (my personal preference as my hair tends to get fluffy, frizzy and lose definition after I’ve slept on it) and I can honestly say that it’s pretty much the only hair wand that I’ve ever been able to master. It’s so good that I used it to do my own hair on my wedding day.

What is the BaByliss Curling Wand Pro?

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

Compared with some of the new-fangled hair gadgets on the market, the BaByliss Curling Wand is a simple, straightforward heat tool. It has a conical-shaped barrel that goes from 13mm to 25mm, meaning you have the option to create tighter or looser curls depending on your preference. The barrel itself is fairly long too, so it’s great if you have longer-length hair, and it’s coated in ceramic to help give your hair that smooth, sleek finish.

The other thing I love about this product is that it has five digital heat settings, ranging from 165°C to 210°C, so you can adjust the temperature depending on your preference. When I was experiencing postpartum hair loss and my hair was fine and fragile I used the lowest setting, but now that my hair is thicker and healthier again I opt for a higher heat which helps to keep the curls in place for longer.

How do I use the BaByliss Curling Wand Pro?

As someone that is not skilled at all in the hair styling department, it is a real testament to this product that I rate it so highly—it is that easy to use. I have never got on with curling tools that have a clip and require you to clamp your hair in place in order to create the curl. This one doesn’t have a clip, you simply wrap your hair around the barrel of the curler, hold it in place, and then let go. (It comes with a heat glove which I lost a long time ago, but would definitely recommend using.)

(Image credit: Future)

I tend to section my hair off into a top and bottom layer and then take quite chunky sections of hair. I then wrap each section around the barrel, keeping the thickest part of the wand nearest my roots and tapering down towards the narrower end. If I want to create a really curly look then I take smaller sections of hair and wrap it closer to the tip of the wand for a tighter curl.

(Image credit: Future)

I'll then repeat this step until all my hair is curled. Once my whole head is done, I'll leave the curls to cool for a couple of minutes—things might look a little uniform and prom-like at this stage, but experts have always told me that leaving the curls to cool before touching them is what helps to set them in place and give your finished style more longevity.

(Image credit: Future)

I then apply a couple of drops of serum to my hands and smooth it through my hair (I’m using the L'Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Leave-in Serum at the moment) and gently rake through the curls with my fingertips to break them up slightly. I’ll finish by blasting a little volumising spray in at the roots—the Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray is my go-to—and I’m all set.

(Image credit: Future)

Are there any downsides to the BaByliss Curling Wand Pro?

For me, personally, the shape of the Babyliss Curling Wand makes it really easy to create an effortless-looking wave that mimics the shape of my natural texture, but with more definition and precision. Basically, it helps me achieve the kind of curl that I’d love my natural hair to fall into if it didn’t have a total life of its own. If you want the option to create a range of classic curly looks, ranging from a tousled wave to a tighter corkscrew curl, then I think this basic wand really can’t be beaten—and the fact that its only £32 is mind-blowing to me. I have had mine for at least six years and while it is looking a bit battered it still works like a dream.

However, if you are looking for a wand that gives you really big, voluminous curls like you’ve had a blow-dry then I think you’d be better off using something like a hot brush , and if you prefer more of a mermaid wave then a wave styler might be a better option.

