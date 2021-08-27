Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Try not to panic.

…But the sell-out NEOM Organics Mystery Box is back in stock, and rumour has it, it’s their best one yet.

Beauty advent calendars pre-order season is already in full swing (yes, we’re aware it’s August), but for beauty lovers too impatient to wait until December, NEOM Organics are offering a box brimming with their best beauty buys in show — and it’s available to buy right now.

NEOM Organics ‘The Full of Surprises’ Mystery Box – £85 (worth £167) | NEOM Organics View Deal It’s advisable that you get in your basket ASAP, though, because when the cult brand teamed up with Lookfantastic on a similar beauty box before, it sold out in just four hours. Yep, it really is just that good. Unfortunately for us, it’s mystery by name and mystery by nature, and the brand are keeping tight-lipped on the exact contents of the bestselling box. But what we do know is that it contains a staggering £167 worth of products for just £85 – saving us a sweet £82. So if you’ve already got your pre-order in for the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar, and are left twiddling your thumbs and wondering what on earth you have to look forward to between now and December, consider this one your beauty saviour.

What’s in the NEOM Organics Mystery Box?

Sure, we don’t know exactly what’s inside, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make predictions based on previous editions.

Going on past sell-out Mystery Boxes, it’ll be bursting with full-sized treats that smell as magical as their formulas. Expect one of NEOM Organics’ cult luxury candles, as well as some nourishing skin and body care heroes.

Here’s what we’re hoping to find inside…

NEOM Organics Tranquillity Luxury Scented Candle – £46 | Lookfantastic

Made of pure vegetable wax and natural oils, this calming English lavender, basil and jasmine-infused candle might be one of the lowest maintenance steps in our beauty regimen, but it’s definitely the most enjoyable, too. View Deal

NEOM Perfect Night’s Sleep Pillow Mist (30ml) – £20 | Lookfantastic This truly dreamy pillow spray appeared in the last Mystery Box, and it’s remained a mainstay in our nighttime routines ever since. Gift this to someone who’s having a bit of a hectic period and they’ll love you forever. View Deal View Deal

NEOM Super Shower Power Body Cleanser 500ml – £26 | Lookfantastic

NEOM’s Power Body Cleanser is to the mornings what their candle is to the evenings (read: absolutely essential). Packed with moisturising oat milk and an antioxidant-rich shot of organic coffee extract, if you want to start your day right, look no further. View Deal

Sold? Yep, us too. There’s every chance that this one will sell out again, though, so GO, GO, GO.

Happy pay day! (Thank us later.)