NEOM just launched a haircare range and it’s even better than we expected

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Silicone-free, vegan and cruelty-free? Sign us up.

We’ve been big fans of NEOM for as long as we can remember. Whether it’s their dreamy candles or their iconic Wellbeing Pod, in our eyes they can do no wrong. So, when we heard that they were venturing into haircare, we knew we had to try out the products as soon as possible.

The shampoo and conditioner joins the much-loved Super Shower Power Body Cleanser as the latest additions to NEOM’S Boost Your Energy range, sharing the 100% natural fragrance which includes spearmint, rosemary and eucalyptus essential oils. Trust us, your hair will smell as fresh as a daisy for days to come after using these products. In fact, we had multiple people compliment us on the scent after leaving the salon.

Super Shower Power Shampoo, £20 | NEOM

This shampoo deeply cleanses and purifies both your hair and scalp. It is silicone-free, with naturally-derived ingredients such as apple seed oil, plant proteins and algae extract to improve your overall hair health. View Deal

Super Shower Power Conditioner, £20 | NEOM

The naturally-derived and silicone-free conditioner helps to replenish and nourish the hair whilst also boosting smoothness and shine. With ingredients such as coconut and almond oil and shea butter, your locks will be feeling as soft as ever. View Deal

The vegan and cruelty-free products have been designed with all hair types and textures in mind, and are gentle enough for everyday use, depending on how often you like to wash your hair.

We headed down to the NEOM store and spoke to renowned Trichologist, Richard Spencer MIT, all about how to get the most out of the range. For those who suffer with an oily scalp, Richard recommended shampooing twice before using the conditioner.

Video you may like:

However, if your scalp is more on the dry side, then just one rinse will do. Make sure to only apply the conditioner to your mid-lengths and ends as these are the areas that need the most moisture.

If you like what you’re hearing, you can also purchase the shampoo and conditioner alongside the bestselling body wash.