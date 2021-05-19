Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We award the best beauty products in the world

It is with great pleasure that we can finally announce the winners of this year’s Marie Claire UK Prix D’Excellence Beauty Awards.

A panel of beauty experts and beauty directors from across the world have been testing and trialing products that launched over the past year. The products are judged on everything from the science, the formulas, the packaging and, most importantly, the efficacy. The winners must be products that can be recommended to readers in good conscious. Past years have seen us find some of the industry’s most iconic products.

We are now thrilled to be able to reveal the best beauty products in the world to you. We are also awarding some beauty initiatives that we think deserve some attention. They’ve shown support to the industry through what has been the most challenging year. They are pushing for the beauty world to do better. And they are leading by example.

Please join us in congratulating the Marie Claire UK Prix D’Excellence Beauty Award winners…

Product captions by Madeleine Spencer