Marie Claire’s Prix d’Excellence Beauty awards 2020: the best products in the world

Meet the winners of 2020 Marie Claire Prix D’Excellence beauty awards...

We’re forever in pursuit of the next skincare, make-up and hair care great. But it can be hard to know what’s actually worth spending your hard-earned cash on when more beauty products are being launched on a daily basis than ever before.

It’s with this in mind that Marie Claire awards its Prix D’Excellence to the beauty products we really believe work – both in the lab and in our bathrooms.

Now in its 34th year, our annual beauty awards celebrate – quite literally – the very best products in the world.

From China to the US, a prestigious panel of international and British judges bring you this year’s ultimate power list…