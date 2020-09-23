The Lush Halloween collection has landed and it’s wonderfully spooky

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In just a few short weeks it’ll be time to celebrate Halloween, and from the best Halloween beauty looks to the cosy knits you need this autumn, we’ve got you covered.

But if you’re looking for some ghoulishly good products to release your inner witch, the Lush Halloween collection is here!

Their new range, which is completely vegan, includes some old favourites as well as some spooky newbies, and honestly – you’re going to want the lot.

They’re on sale now, so take a look at everything on offer…

Shop the Lush Halloween collection

Very Very Frightening Shower Gel, £12

This zesty number is packed with fresh lemon and fig juice, combined with grapefruit oil and bergamot oil. It’s also vegan, palm oil and SLS free.

Buy it now

Boo! Shower Slime, £6

This boasts ground coconut shell for buffing and cornflour for cleansing so your skin feels silky soft.

Buy it now

Ghost In The Dark, £5

A cute little glow in the dark soap with bergamot oil and a lemongrass scent.

Buy it now

Punkin Pumpkin Bath Bomb, £4.95

Think of the scents that remind you of Halloween – cinnamon, orange – and add a dash of lime. It also includes pumpkin powder!

Buy it now

Bewitched Bubble Bar, £5.50

A delicate glittery mix of blackberry and bergamot oil? Yes please.

Buy it now

Bat Art Bath Bomb, £4.95

Rosemary and sage features in this bath bomb, and will also give you glittering purple water so you can release your inner witch.

Buy it now

Toffee Apple Lip Scrub, £6.50

If you are looking to keep your lips super soft, this caster sugar, jojoba oil and bergamot oil scrub will do just that.

Buy it now

So what are you waiting for?

Time to spook up your shower…