So you’ve trawled the Internet and realised Jo Malone aren’t offering any Black Friday discounts on their website. Fear not: we’ve done the legwork, so you don’t have too.
Jo Malone Black Friday deals – get up to 15% off when you shop on Net a Porter
Yep, you read that right. Deals are constantly changing, so shop quick, before they sell out.
- Net a Porter: 15% off select Jo Malone items
- Feel Unique: 15% off your first order
- Jo Malone website: a free festive gift with any order, including a bestselling candle
By far one of the most-loved candle and perfume makers in the world, they retail at around an average of £50 per candle and £60 per perfume. So, what if we told you we’d found the best Black Friday candle deals, including the best Diptique Black Friday deals, Yankee Candle Black Friday deals and certain retailers offering up to 15% off Jo Malone right now?
Jo Malone Honeysuckle & Davana cologne, was £98, now £83 (save 15%)
The top notes of this delicious Jo Malone cologne are earthy and dewy: think early morning walks and you’re on the right track.
Jo By Jo Loves Eau de Toilette, was £115, now £97 (save 15%)
A summery fragrance perfect for any month, with hints of lemon.
Jo Malone free festive gift, worth approx. £30
Spend £120 online and receive a complimentary three-piece gift set featuring a Pomegranate Noir Mini Candle (35g), Lime Basil Mandarin Cologne (9ml) and English Pear & freesia Body & Hand Wash (15ml). Enter code FESTIVE_GIFT at checkout.
Already nabbed a Black Friday perfume deal? There are plenty of Jo Malone candles on offer, too, and while Feel Unique may not be offering a Black Friday specific discount, they are offering 15% off at checkout for first-time buyers. Take advantage of the offer, while stocks last. They’ve got a whole load of Jo Malone products on their site.
Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Travel Candle, was £25, now £21.25 (save 15%)
Burns for up to 18 hours. Not bad. This candle is the essence of autumn and perfect for winding down after a busy day.
Jo Malone London Myrrh & Tonka Home Candle 200g, was £60.00, now £51 (save 15%)
A rich and heady scent to transform any room. Think warm almond and lush vanilla notes and you’re on the right track. Also makes a thoughtful gift.
Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Diffuser 165ml, was
£64.00, now £54.40 (save 15%)
Upgrade any room with this sumptuous lime and basil diffuser. Divine.
Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Cologne 30ml, was
£50.00, now £42.50 (save 15%)
Like the sound of a gentle pear, white freesia, amber and patchouli perfume? Us too. Plus, this handy mini travel size will go with you anywhere.
Jo Malone London Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense 50ml, was £82.00, now £12.60 (save 15%)
Another handy travel size, this time in the sumptuous myrhh and tonka. Enjoy.
Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Exfoliating Shower Gel 200ml
was £32.00, now £27.20 (save 15%)
Jo Malone? In the shower? We’re in.
Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Body Crème 175ml
was £56.00, now £48.10 (save 15%)
Like your Body Shop body butter. Only… well… better.
Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell Cologne 100ml, was
£100.00, now £85 (15% off)
This perfume is a delicate blend of bluebell, lily of the valley and persimmon. We love.
Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Body & Hand Lotion 250ml, was £42.00, now £35.70 (save 15%)
Light in texture and heavenly to smell? What’s not to love.
