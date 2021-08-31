Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Run, don't walk.

Sure, chocolate is good and all, but what could possibly be more exciting in the dank mornings of December than opening a brand new luxury beauty treat every single day until Christmas?

Yep, Christmas may still be four months away, but as assiduous shoppers will know, beauty advent calendars season is already in full swing, and if you want to get your hands on one of the good ‘uns, it’s high time get your order in.

It’s all but guaranteed that the very best of them will sell out, especially the big name luxury calendars – think Liberty, Cult Beauty, and yes, LookFantastic – because they almost always have the best beauty savings.

And by the looks of this year’s incredible offering from LookFantastic, 2021 is no exception.

LookFantastic Advent Calendar – £85 (worth over £410) | LookFantastic

An all-out treasure trove of the beauty giant’s best buys, this year’s LookFantastic advent calendar contains luxe beauty heroes from the likes of NARS, Kate Somerville, Aveda and Elemis. Valued at over £410, but retailing for just £85 (yep, that’s a saving of over £325), it’d almost be rude not to, right? View Deal

When can I buy the LookFantastic Advent Calendar?

While the waiting list for the sell-out calendar is open now, the LookFantastic 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar will officially be available for pre-order from tomorrow, 1st September 2021 for Beauty Box subscribers. (And given that it flies off the shelves every year without fail, we’d highly recommend signing up to be a Beauty Box subscriber here.)

If you’re not a beauty subscription box subscriber, though, you’ll be able to pre-order on 2nd September 2021, ahead of the calendar going on general sale on 1st October.

What’s inside this year’s calendar?

What isn’t in it might be a more appropriate question. Think 25 hero products from some of the industry’s best brands. Here’s everything you’ll find inside (avert your eyes if you want to avoid spoilers):

Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturising Cleanser (Deluxe Mini)

Color Wow Supernatural Dream Coat (Deluxe Mini)

Illamasqua Hydra Setting Spray (Deluxe Mini)

Caudalie Vinosource SOS Hydration Intense Moisturising Cream (Deluxe Mini)

Aveda Botanical Repair Treatment (Deluxe Mini)

Delilah Lip Line Long Wear Retractable Pencil (Full Size)

Omorovicza Facial Polish (Deluxe Mini)

Philip Kingsley Elasti-Styler (Deluxe Mini)

NARS Blush in Orgasm (Deluxe Mini)

Rituals Sakura Candle (Travel Size)

Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate (Travel Size)

Percy and Reed Wonder Balm (Deluxe Mini)

Iconic London Highlighter Drops (Deluxe Mini)

AHC Real Eye Cream for Face (Full Size)

REN Clean Skincare Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream (Deluxe Mini)

Bubble T Rhubarb & Custard Bath Fizzer (Full Size)

This Works Stress Check Mood Manager (Deluxe Mini)

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt (Deluxe Mini)

Rodial Dragon’s Blood Sculpting Gel (Deluxe Mini)

BIOEFFECT EGF Serum (Deluxe Mini)

Diego Dalla Palma Kohl Kajal Eye Liner (Full Size)

Balance Me Beauty Sleep Hyaluronic Mist (Deluxe Mini)

AVANT Sumptuous Glycolic Acid Shea Butter Hand Balm (Full Size)

Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash (Deluxe Mini)

ESPA Clean & Green Detox Mask (Full Size)

Amazed? Us too. So make sure to get your hands on it here, before it goes. Because yes, it might be too early to think about Christmas, but no, as far as we’re concerned, it’s never too early to think about beauty.

Happy advent calendar season!