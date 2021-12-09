Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Just in time for Christmas

Our love for Glossier knows no bounds, so it is with joy in our hearts that we can finally say there is a permanent shop in London that we can visit any time we want.

If you missed the Glossier Black Friday sale Just in time for last-minute Christmas shopping, Glossier London opens up its doors today at 43 King Street in Covent Garden.

It’s the opening we’ve all been desperately hoping for. In 2019 the brand hosted a pop-up just down the road from the new store, which was Glossier’s most successful with 100,000 visitors in the first 10 weeks. So the demand for a permanent boutique has always been there.

Now that the doors are open of its first-ever flagship outside of the USA, customers can finally try before they buy. And playing with the products is highly encouraged with the brand wanting the space to be more than just a shop, they want it to be ‘a central meeting place for friends, a landmark, and a travel destination.’

And that’s exactly what it is. Housed in the oldest building in Covent Garden, the interior perfectly marries the old with the new. The historical design of the 17th century townhouse has not been disguised but instead weaved in with the brand’s iconic modern pale pink touches. As soon as you walk in you find yourself in a 20-foot high grand foyer with the trademark Glossier ‘G’ adorned on the wall.

If you’re completely new to the brand, never fear for there are Glossier Editors on hand to take you through some of the brand’s most-loved products, like Boy Brow. Futuredew and Lash Slick. And if you’re already an addict, you’ll be pleased to know that all of the permanent merch is available in store, as well as an exclusive London-inspired passport holder.

We haven’t been this excited since the Friends of Glossier sale.

Here’s what we’ll be buying at Glossier London:

Lash Slick, £14

Glossier’s mascara is a total hero product in our opinion. And it’s often overlooked. It’s weightless and water-resistant, visibly lengthening lashes and promising to stay in place for up to 12 hours. Perfect as an everyday mascara that gives just the right amount of lift, length and volume. View Deal

Glossier Boy Brow, £14

Easily one of the best brow products on the market, Boy Brow is the poster child for achieving the big, fluffy brows we’re currently obsessed with. View Deal

Glossier Cloud Paint, £15

Glossier’s super blendable cream blushers are beyond popular, both in terms of the six wearable shades and their ease of use. Embrace finger application and blend into your cheeks. So easy, it can easily be done without a mirror. View Deal

Glossier Monochromes, £19

Finally, Glossier has eyeshadow palettes. There are three buildable finishes and shades in each palette. And they’re refillable. And they come in 10 colourways. Huzzah. Our favourites are Rosin – an unapologetic yellow gold – and Bluff – a pale icy pink. View Deal

Glossier Universal Pro-Retinol, £30

If you are new to retinol and fancy trying one out, this is the ideal starter vitamin A product. It’s also very gentle for those with sensitive skin. A complete steal at £30 as well. View Deal

See you there?!?