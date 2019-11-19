Emily Weiss: My favourite products from the Glossier London pop-up shop

They’re her ride or die buys – go, go, go!

Four rooms decked out with millennial pink walls and floral carpets can only mean one thing: the Glossier London pop-up shop is finally here (doors open tomorrow at 10am).

Set to run for nearly three months until Febraury 9th2020, the temporary retail experience in the heart of Covent Garden is everything you’d expect from this woke beauty brand.

With ‘community’ at its heart, beauty blogger, entrepreneur and Glossier CEO Emily Weiss decided the décor should be a slice of London and takes its inspiration from traditional British social clubs (albeit with a cool girl twist) – hence the colourful clashing retro floral prints.

For those with a bottomless appetite for instagram, there’s also the ‘Glossier Rooftop’, a full-scale installation, which pays homage to the iconic London skyline.

Glossier has always prided itself on creating skincare, make-up, bodycare, and fragrance that are intuitive and approachable.

So unsurprisingly, free-standing counters allow you to play with the 36 products, including best-sellers such as Boy Brow (last year one Boy Brow sold every 32 seconds), Cloud Paint and the Milky Jelly Cleanser, as well as new launches like Futuredew and the Pro Tip eyeliner.

There’s also a limited-edition London umbrella, which will be available to buy exclusively at the Glossier London pop-up shop. For each umbrella sold, Glossier will donate £5 to the Young Women’s Trust, a charity that fights for gender equality and helps struggling young women gain confidence and find work.

On Emily Weiss’ Shopping List

Already feel like a kid in a candy store? Let Weiss talk you through the three Glossier products you definitely need in your life…

‘What girl can live without a lip balm?’ Weiss told Marie Claire. ‘You have to have a Balm Dotcom. At the end of the day I will always love Birthday for the cake-like smell but Berry is my favourite tinted one. It’s a really beautiful sheer purple berry shade.’

‘This face cream is so amazing. It’s super hydrating thanks to the shea and murumuru butters. When we developed it we were looking at all of the $200, $300, $500 creams. I was a beauty blogger so I had tried it all. It’s literally a $200 cream in a £29 jar. It’s the same luxurious experience.’

‘The other thing I’m genuinely obsessed with is our perfume. It’s addictive because it smells a little different on everyone. Glossier You, quite literally, becomes your own signature scent. The blend of ambrette, ambrox and musk is very nuzzly, making it a very personal scent and feminine without being floral. I hear stories all the time from people about how taxi drivers tell them they smell good, or how people on the tube will ask, ‘What is that? I love it’. Everyone who engages with you is like ‘what are you wearing?’.’

You’re welcome.

Glossier London Pop-Up Shop, 13 Floral Street, Covent Garden, London.