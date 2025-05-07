Ysé is the new cool-girl approved French label to have on your radar

As far as cool-girl brands go, French labels are the epitome of chicness. Known for their effortless ready-to-wear pieces that exude timeless elegance without much thought, mastering that French 'je ne sais quoi' is something many of us continue to strive to achieve.

Luckily for us, our contributing fashion editor is a trés chic Parisian, meaning we get the inside scoop on the best French labels to know before they reach cult status, and lucky for you, we're not ones to gate keep.

Her latest recommendation? None other than lingerie, swimwear, and ready-to-wear label, Ysé. Founded in 2012 by Clara Blocman, the brand is known among fashion insiders as a destination for high-quality capsule pieces that are both chic and timeless.

"We want to offer pieces that combine comfort, quality, and elegance, while respecting strong values like sustainability, transparency, and environmental respect," says Blocman. "Our collections are organised around several themes that respond to the multiple facets of each woman: 'The Essentials,' for daily softness; 'The precious lingerie,' which embodies a kind of elegance close to the skin; 'The midnight whisper,' to feel truly sexy, and a few others. Each line is designed to offer our customers pieces that adapt to their desires and everyday lives, while flattering their silhouette."

With sustainability at the forefront, the brand proudly celebrates its B-Corp certification, awarded last year for its commitment to sustainable practices and materials. "We prioritise certified materials (such as GOTS for organic cotton or GRS for recycled materials), sourced from France or upcycled," adds Blocman.

"Our production is exclusively local, based in Europe and North Africa, to limit transportation distances. Furthermore, our products are shipped by sea or road, never by air, to reduce our carbon footprint. In addition, we've launched our “Second Life” program, where we collect products from our customers, clean them, and repurpose them to resell during dedicated pop-up events."

Originally an online-only brand, it has expanded into brick-and-mortar stores in France and Belgium, with their latest opening set for London's King's Road in Chelsea.

Opening on May 13th, their latest expansion marks an exciting time for Ysé. "Since starting 10 years ago, London has become one of our key cities, ranking second after Paris in sales and ahead of other major French cities," says Blocman.

"I was deeply touched by the enthusiasm of our English customers and their understanding of our expertise in lingerie and French style. Opening our first store in London feels like the next logical step. It’s an opportunity for us to get closer to our English customers and offer them the full Ysé experience in a location that perfectly represents our brand’s world."

Indeed, our calendars have been marked, and we are patiently awaiting the store's opening in a couple of days. In the meantime, for those less patient (like myself), we've compiled our edit of the best pieces available to shop online now.

Shop our Ysé favourites:

Cocktail D'été Long Dress
Ysé
Cocktail D'été Long Dress

Sur La Digue Blouse
Ysé Paris
Sur La Digue Blouse

À La Rivière Half-Cup Bra
Ysé Paris
À La Rivière Half-Cup Bra

Été Exotique One Piece
Ysé Paris
Été Exotique One Piece

Petit Coeur Bandeau Bra
Ysé Paris
Petit Coeur Bandeau Bra

Ne Le Dis Jamais Tanga Brief
Ysé Paris
Ne Le Dis Jamais Tanga Brief

Chaleur Tropicale Long Skirt
Ysé Paris
Chaleur Tropicale Long Skirt

Éternel été Shorts
Ysé Paris
Éternel été Shorts

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.

Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.

When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.

