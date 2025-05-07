Ysé is the new cool-girl approved French label to have on your radar

As far as cool-girl brands go, French labels are the epitome of chicness. Known for their effortless ready-to-wear pieces that exude timeless elegance without much thought, mastering that French 'je ne sais quoi' is something many of us continue to strive to achieve.

Luckily for us, our contributing fashion editor is a trés chic Parisian, meaning we get the inside scoop on the best French labels to know before they reach cult status, and lucky for you, we're not ones to gate keep.

Her latest recommendation? None other than lingerie, swimwear, and ready-to-wear label, Ysé. Founded in 2012 by Clara Blocman, the brand is known among fashion insiders as a destination for high-quality capsule pieces that are both chic and timeless.

"We want to offer pieces that combine comfort, quality, and elegance, while respecting strong values like sustainability, transparency, and environmental respect," says Blocman. "Our collections are organised around several themes that respond to the multiple facets of each woman: 'The Essentials,' for daily softness; 'The precious lingerie,' which embodies a kind of elegance close to the skin; 'The midnight whisper,' to feel truly sexy, and a few others. Each line is designed to offer our customers pieces that adapt to their desires and everyday lives, while flattering their silhouette."

With sustainability at the forefront, the brand proudly celebrates its B-Corp certification, awarded last year for its commitment to sustainable practices and materials. "We prioritise certified materials (such as GOTS for organic cotton or GRS for recycled materials), sourced from France or upcycled," adds Blocman.

"Our production is exclusively local, based in Europe and North Africa, to limit transportation distances. Furthermore, our products are shipped by sea or road, never by air, to reduce our carbon footprint. In addition, we've launched our “Second Life” program, where we collect products from our customers, clean them, and repurpose them to resell during dedicated pop-up events."

Originally an online-only brand, it has expanded into brick-and-mortar stores in France and Belgium, with their latest opening set for London's King's Road in Chelsea.

Opening on May 13th, their latest expansion marks an exciting time for Ysé. "Since starting 10 years ago, London has become one of our key cities, ranking second after Paris in sales and ahead of other major French cities," says Blocman.

"I was deeply touched by the enthusiasm of our English customers and their understanding of our expertise in lingerie and French style. Opening our first store in London feels like the next logical step. It’s an opportunity for us to get closer to our English customers and offer them the full Ysé experience in a location that perfectly represents our brand’s world."

Indeed, our calendars have been marked, and we are patiently awaiting the store's opening in a couple of days. In the meantime, for those less patient (like myself), we've compiled our edit of the best pieces available to shop online now.