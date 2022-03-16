Glossier is one of those brands that listens to its customers.
When everyone was crying out for a Glossier eyeshadow palette, it launched Monochromes (£19 | Glossier) in 10 glorious shades. After the brand’s iconic limited edition You solid perfume sold out at record speed, Glossier heard the calls to bring it back permanently. So we know that Glossier’s upcoming launch will make a lot of their loyal customers incredibly happy indeed.
On March 22nd, Glossier brings out the limited-edition More of You Kit, which includes a full-sized bottle of the Glossier You EDP and a mini Glossier You scented candle. According to the brand, people have been very vocal about wanting a Glossier candle. And so it makes complete sense that they would turn their award-winning fragrance into a luxury candle.
Ever since its launch in 2018, the brand’s only fragrance has featured on the best perfume for women lists across the globe. It was an instant hit. There’s a reason for that. It works rather cleverly with each person’s individual skin chemistry to adapt and create a unique scent, which mirrors the brand’s ethos of ‘skin first’.
Glossier You Solid Perfume, £24
This is your refillable, travel-friendly solid compact fragrance. Ideal for keeping in your handbag for on-the-go scent top-ups. The refills cost £14.