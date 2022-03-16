Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Glossier is one of those brands that listens to its customers.

When everyone was crying out for a Glossier eyeshadow palette, it launched Monochromes (£19 | Glossier) in 10 glorious shades. After the brand’s iconic limited edition You solid perfume sold out at record speed, Glossier heard the calls to bring it back permanently. So we know that Glossier’s upcoming launch will make a lot of their loyal customers incredibly happy indeed.

On March 22nd, Glossier brings out the limited-edition More of You Kit, which includes a full-sized bottle of the Glossier You EDP and a mini Glossier You scented candle. According to the brand, people have been very vocal about wanting a Glossier candle. And so it makes complete sense that they would turn their award-winning fragrance into a luxury candle.

Glossier More of You Kit, £58

In the set, you get a full-sized bottle of Glossier You, as well as a mini candle that burns for 27 hours. View Deal

Ever since its launch in 2018, the brand’s only fragrance has featured on the best perfume for women lists across the globe. It was an instant hit. There’s a reason for that. It works rather cleverly with each person’s individual skin chemistry to adapt and create a unique scent, which mirrors the brand’s ethos of ‘skin first’.

Glossier You EDP, £45

Alongside your unique notes, you’ll find Pink Pepper and Iris, with warm and musky notes of Ambrette and Ambrox. A truly unique scent. View Deal