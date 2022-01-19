Glossier’s iconic solid perfume is back – and it’s better than ever

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You won't want to leave the house without it...

Our week just got a whole lot better thanks to Glossier. You all know by now that we are huge fans of the cult beauty brand, especially when it comes to their fragrances. The Glossier You perfume is a scent like no other. Much like the name, it was designed to smell just like, well…you.

It is soft, comforting and warm, with notes of Pink Pepper and Ambrette, balanced with Iris Roots for a hint of freshness that will leave you feeling like you just stepped out of the shower.

If you are a big fan of Glossier products, you might know that after the eau de parfum’s success, the brand launched the Glossier You Solid perfume, that came in a pastel pink compact that was perfect for on the go. Of course, it sold out in no time. If, like us, you’ve been desperately waiting for the iconic product to return, then today is your lucky day.

That’s right, the Glossier You Solid is back, and it’s better than ever. With a new vegan formulation and a newly refillable, pocket and travel-friendly compact, what’s not to love? The alcohol-free, anhydrous wax base melts into your skin and holds the fragrance close to you throughout the day. Designed to enhance rather than empower, the scent is ideal for all year round.

The compact been designed to perfectly fit the curve of your palm and thumb, with an addictively flippable swivel. Plus, as part of the brand’s ongoing sustainability efforts, the solid perfume also features a removable, recyclable tin tray that secures into the weighted metal compact with a magnet. It can be easily refilled thanks to the Glossier You Solid Refill, meaning you won’t have to buy a new compact every time you run out. How neat?

Fancy trying out the original fragrance, too? The Glossier You Eau de Parfum is one of the brand’s top rated products. We love it so much that we even included it in our round up of the best perfume for women.