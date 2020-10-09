Get £39 off ghd straighteners until Monday on Amazon Prime

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Need to replace your trusty straighteners? This offer couldn't come at a better time

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is a great way to save yourself some serious money on gadgets galore, and this year that includes ghd’s straighteners and curling wands. Hooray!

Luckily for you, you don’t need to wait until Prime Day actually starts on Tuesday 13th October if you want to treat yourself to a new curling wand or pair of straighteners. The Prime Week deals are already beginning to roll in ahead of the weekend.

Amazon is currently offering an early deal on the ghd Max Styler and Curve Creative Curl Wand, allowing you to save up to £39 on a brand new hair tool. Keep scrolling for both deals in full.

Deal In Full:

ghd Max Styler Hair Straighteners, was £149.99, now £110.99



The classic household name in beauty tools, ghd is as synonymous with straighteners as Hoover is with, erm, your hoover. Right now until Monday, you can save £39 on a pair fo the classic Max Styler straighteners, which come with extra wide hot plates that are perfect for styling longer hair. As with all ghd stylers, they heat to their optimum temperature of 185°C to help minimise hair breakage and damage. View deal

ghd Curve Creative Curl Wand, was £129, now £97.99



The go-to association with ghds is of course, straighteners, but their curling and waving wands are not far behind in terms of popularity. The tapered design of the Curve Creative Wand is perfect for creating big and bouncy styles, again coming with that all important 185°C styling temperature. And right now you can bag yourself one for less than £100: get £31.01 off this model until Monday 12th October only. View deal

Forget Christmas: sale season truly is the most wonderful time of the year!

