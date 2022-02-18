It's almost too good to be true...
Here at Marie Claire, we are big fans of Fenty Beauty. In our eyes, Rihanna’s beauty range can do no wrong. From lip glosses, the best foundation and even skincare, the brand has everything you could ever want and more. The star was even seen stocking up on some products herself recently, and we don’t blame her.
Because we love the brand that much, we are always on the look out for any Fenty Beauty deals. So, you can imagine our delight when we stumbled across this incredible offer. The Fenty Beauty Limited Edition Gloss & Gleam Star Gift, which is exclusive to Boots, is currently on sale, meaning you can get four full-sized products worth £84 for just £25. Bargain.
Fenty Beauty Limited Edition Gloss & Gleam Star Gift,
was £37 now £24.66 | Boots
This gift set includes four full-sized Fenty Beauty bestsellers. It is worth £84 and you can currently get it all for just £24.66.
The set includes four of the brands bestselling products. It comes with the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo, the Full Frontal Mascara, the Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner and the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer. Basically everything you need for a killer evening look.
The Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo is the perfect product to get your glow on. The weightless, long-wearing formula will last all night, and the cream-powder hybrid instantly melts into the skin. For the ultimate smokey eye, smudge out the ultra-smooth, water-resistant Flypencil, and add a layer the Full Frontal Mascara to volumize, lift, lengthen and curl your lashes.
Finish off the look with the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in shade Fu$$y. This gloss is a soft pink colour that will make your lips look fuller and smoother in seconds. We’d snap this Fenty Beauty gift set up fast if we were you, as we imagine it won’t be round for long. We’ve already bought ours…