It's almost too good to be true...

Here at Marie Claire, we are big fans of Fenty Beauty. In our eyes, Rihanna’s beauty range can do no wrong. From lip glosses, the best foundation and even skincare, the brand has everything you could ever want and more. The star was even seen stocking up on some products herself recently, and we don’t blame her.

Because we love the brand that much, we are always on the look out for any Fenty Beauty deals. So, you can imagine our delight when we stumbled across this incredible offer. The Fenty Beauty Limited Edition Gloss & Gleam Star Gift, which is exclusive to Boots, is currently on sale, meaning you can get four full-sized products worth £84 for just £25. Bargain.