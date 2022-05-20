Charlotte Tilbury has launched a cream bronzer just in time for Summer

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s no secret that we are big fans of Charlotte Tilbury. There are so many products that have become staples in our makeup routine, from the Beautiful Skin Foundation to the iconic Pillow Talk Beauty Light Wand. So, you can imagine our excitement when we saw that a new cream bronzer has launched, just in time for Summer.

Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer has been designed with both the face and body in mind. It is enriched with hyaluronic acid and sunshine provitamin D3, for a healthy-looking glow every single day.

Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer, £42 | Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury’s new cream bronzer blurs, hydrates and adds a wash of sun-kissed colour to your complexion, while improving the look of your skin every time you wear it. View Deal

The bronzer is available in four different shades, and contains finely milled pearls that reflect the light for an illuminated finish. What’s more, the formula also contains soft-focussing silica to smooth the appearance of your skin.

For the best results, the website recommends lightly buffing the product into your skin after applying your foundation. Using circular motions, focus on the areas where the sun would naturally hit, such as the cheekbones and forehead. Make sure to blend well for an even-looking glow.

Don’t be afraid to use the product on your body either. Cream bronzers are such a quick and easy way to add a sun-kissed finish before a night out.

If you’re not sure what brush to use, not to fear, as Charlotte Tilbury has also released the Beautiful Skin Bronzer Brush, designed specifically for the new product.

Beautiful Skin Bronzer Brush, £35 | Charlotte Tilbury

This bronzing brush will make applying your cream bronzer so much easier. The densely packed bristles will pick up the perfect amount of bronzer, while the smooth fibres will effortlessly fan over the face and body. View Deal

To help keep your makeup in place this Summer, don’t forget to check out our guides to the best primers and the best makeup setting sprays.