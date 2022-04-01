Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The product went viral on TikTok, and it's not hard to see why...

What did we do before Charlotte Tilbury products? Over the years, the much-loved makeup brand has become a staple in our everyday routine, and we can’t imagine ever doing our makeup without a touch of the Hollywood Flawless Filter or the Beautiful Skin Foundation.

If you are also a fan, then you will know that the Pillow Talk range contains some of the brand’s bestselling products. The Pillow Talk lipstick has been our go-to shade for what feels like forever, but there is one product in particular that people can’t get enough of. Enter the Pillow Talk Beauty Light Wand.