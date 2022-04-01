The product went viral on TikTok, and it's not hard to see why...
What did we do before Charlotte Tilbury products? Over the years, the much-loved makeup brand has become a staple in our everyday routine, and we can’t imagine ever doing our makeup without a touch of the Hollywood Flawless Filter or the Beautiful Skin Foundation.
If you are also a fan, then you will know that the Pillow Talk range contains some of the brand’s bestselling products. The Pillow Talk lipstick has been our go-to shade for what feels like forever, but there is one product in particular that people can’t get enough of. Enter the Pillow Talk Beauty Light Wand.
Pillow Talk Beauty Light Wand, £29 | Charlotte Tilbury
This nude-pink liquid highlighter-blush combines the world-famous Beauty Light Wands with the iconic Pillow Talk collection for a dreamy mega-watt Hollywood highlight in an instant.
The Beauty Light Wands went viral on TikTok and sold out instantly. So, you can imagine our delight when we found out that the Pillow Talk shade is finally back. If you fancy trying it out for yourself, we’d recommend snapping it up quickly before it sells out again.
If you don’t manage to get your hands on it, don’t fear, as Charlotte Tilbury has also released lots of new products as part of the Pillow Talk collection. The new campaign, named the Pillow Talk Party, features some very famous faces including Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn and Twiggy. Check out the products below…
Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Party:
Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Highlighter, £35 | Charlotte Tilbury
The new Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Highlighter comes in two beautiful shades that act like dreamy lights, creating the illusion of glass-like, fairy skin.
Pillow Talk Dreams Luxury Palette, £43 | Charlotte Tilbury
The new Pillow Talk eyeshadow palette features metallic and matte shades of pearlescent rose gold, dusky rose, berry brown and rose-bud pink for a dialled-up Pillow Talk look.
Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes in Dream Pop, £25 | Charlotte Tilbury
The miracle Pillow Talk mascara is now available in a new berry-brown shade. It contrasts beautifully with every complexion, emphasising and defining your eye colour.
