Every so often, a make-up product stops the industry in its tracks. Products like Glossier Cloud Paint (arguably the best cream blusher on the market) or Maybelline’s best mascara Curl Bounce, with its unbelievable curling ability. Most recently, it was Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation that bowled me over.

The make-up queen’s biggest foundation launch in as long as I can remember was worth the three years of development. The foundation is all about letting your skin shine – the good way.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation

It is the perfect example of a skincare-make-up hybrid, which following the pandemic has been a huge trend within the industry. I am so much more conscious of what base products I use nowadays. I want to ensure that what I’m applying is going to care for my dry skin, whilst also making it look divine. Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation does just that.

I’ve been using this foundation for over three months now and I can tell you that I am officially hooked. It’s one of the best foundations you can use. And that’s down to how well it looks after my skin. There’s hyaluronic acid inside that makes it super hydrating. Which all skin types need really, even those with oilier t-zones. If you are concerned with shine, there’s a clever thing inside called Bix’Activ that actually reduces oil and minimises the appearance of pores. It evens out my skin tone, meaning that once applied I look as close to flawless as naturally possible. Any areas of redness. Gone. Blemishes that won’t budge. Hidden. It’s that good. If you’ve got any scarring from past acne flare-ups, this will smooth that texture. It also gives good glow. And I’m not talking shimmery illumination, I’m talking well lit. Like a ring light in front of your face at all times.

With foundations like this on the market, I can’t really see a place for those that don’t have the added skincare benefit. Our demands are high and they should be.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation swatches

The foundation comes in 30 shades, with plenty of choices depending on your skin tone. If you can’t figure out which one is best suited to you, the brand’s online Expert Foundation Finder helps you find your perfect match in just 60 seconds.

I promise you won’t be disappointed.